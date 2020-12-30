Shawnee native and De Soto grad earns K-State business college’s Outstanding Senior Award

De Soto High grad Danny Erickson was recently named Kansas State University College of Business Administration’s Outstanding Senior in Business for fall 2020.

The son of Jim and Susan Erickson, the Shawnee native is a December 2020 bachelor’s candidate in accounting with a minor in leadership studies.

The business college presents the award each semester to a graduating senior “who has made notable contributions to the college,” according to a press release.

Erickson has had “exceptional academic success and served as a model student leader in what have been challenging circumstances during the last few months,” according to the press release. He served as a Wiley Plus student partner by assisting in the success of students in the intermediate accounting course.

An active member of Beta Alpha Psi, an honor organization for financial information students and professionals, Erickson also served as president of the Student Accounting Society. During his time as president of the society, he helped to double its membership by developing an online and social media presence, according to the press release.

Erickson was also a KPMG Peat Marwick scholar and received both the Student Accounting Leadership and the Scott and Julie Jimison Accounting scholarships.

Following graduation, Erickson will begin his master of accountancy program at K-State. His plans include sitting for the CPA exam and working for a CPA firm.