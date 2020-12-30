Police arrest one man, search for second suspect after armed carjacking at Oak Park Mall

Overland Park Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in the parking lot of Oak Park Mall Tuesday evening.

Recorded radio traffic states that officers were called to the lower level of the south parking garage near Nordstrom, 11143 West 95th Street, just before 6:30 p.m.

A woman reported that two suspects had stolen her black 2017 Dodge Challenger. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a gun and held it to the victim. The car was last seen driving eastbound through the mall parking lot.

As officers arrived, they noticed a man matching the description of one suspect. That man ran south across the mall parking lot as officers closed in. He was detained near the Target store, just across 97th Street.

An officer near the scene confirmed that police were still looking for one suspect but did not offer any further details.

No injuries were reported.

Vehicle seen later entering Missouri

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a Kansas City, Kan., police dispatcher informed neighboring agencies that one of their officers had spotted what they believed to be the Dodge Challenger that was taken in the armed carjacking.

The car was last seen eastbound on Interstate 670 entering Missouri. The Overland Park Police Department has not released any more details.

Check back with this report for updates as more becomes available.