What we read during the pandemic — here are the 10 most checked out books from JoCo Library in 2020

Reading books has become a growing pastime for Johnson Countians during the pandemic.

“That is definitely a direct result of the pandemic – our holds are up across the board for the year, but we’ve seen the percent increase rise steadily as we get into the winter months,” said Elissa Andre, external communication manager for Johnson County Library.

But library employees have managed to keep up with the increased need for reading materials by offering drive-through, contactless and curbside holds pickup options.

“With demand up, our materials handling and circulation teams have done a great job of streamlining their processes to make sure patrons aren’t waiting too much longer than usual to get their materials,” Andre said.

So what have Johnson Countians been reading during the pandemic?

Here’s a look at the top 10 list:

“The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (historical fiction) “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (mystery) “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (suspense) “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (coming-of-age) “The Guardians” by John Grisham (suspense) “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (historical fiction) “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (autobiography) “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (historical fiction) “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (romance) “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier (children’s)

And here is a link to Johnson County Library’s Most Notable Books list.