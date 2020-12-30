Despite pandemic, SMSD students still able to show off creativity in annual arts program

Although COVID-19 brought on a slew of issues for annual events, the Shawnee Mission Area Council Parent Teacher Association experienced “a nice turnout” for this year’s Shawnee Mission Reflections program, said chair and webmaster Lori Stanziola.

The nationally acclaimed student recognition program occurs annually and intends to encourage artistic creativity inside the classroom and at home, according to SMAC PTA’s website.

Students of all grade levels can participate in the program and explore one of several categories for a given year’s theme, including visual arts, photography, music composition, literature, dance choreography and film production.

The 2020-2021 theme is “I Matter Because…”

This year, SMAC PTA was able to host an online, virtual event to announce the program’s 2020-2021 winners on Dec. 8. A full list of winners can be found online here, but below are some winning pieces of artwork from this year’s program.

Ava Carroll, Indian Hills Middle School — Middle School Photography Award of Excellence

Destyni Meadows, Shawnee Mission Northwest — High School Visual Arts Award of Excellence

Patrick Zueckert, Highlands Elementary School — Intermediate Film Production Award of Excellence