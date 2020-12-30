Briefly Noted: Lenexa Fire Department now using digital alerts for road safety; Prairie Village seeks volunteers for city committees

Lenexa Fire Department now using digital alerts for road safety

The Lenexa Fire Department recently equipped a digital alert system to notify drivers of responders working a nearby incident.

Safety Cloud is an advanced collision prevention system designed to protect responders from struck-by incidents by digitally alerting approaching drivers through apps such as Waze and other similar navigation apps. City staff noted that while the Kansas Highway Patrol also uses the service on its motorist assist vehicles, the Lenexa Fire Department is the first fire department in Kansas to officially deploy the technology.

When Lenexa Fire uses the Safety Cloud-equipped apparatus to activate lights and sirens, any driver within half a mile of the apparatus can receive an alert as an advance warning through the Waze app. City staff cited studies that indicate most drivers have less than 3 seconds to react to lights and sirens, but advance warning systems like Safety Cloud can provide up to 30 seconds of advance notice and reduce the chances of a collision by 90%.

Safety Cloud digital alerts may become available on more navigation platforms in 2021.

Prairie Village seeks volunteers for city committees

The city of Prairie Village is looking for volunteers for city committees, and the deadline for the application is Dec. 31.

Applications can be found online here, and those interested can choose their first, second and third committee choices from the following list:

Arts Council

Civil Service Board

Environmental Committee

Insurance Committee

JazzFest

Parks and Recreation

Planning Commission

Tree Board

VillageFest

Applicants must be Prairie Village residents and choose their respective ward, as well.