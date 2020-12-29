Shawnee increases hotel tax to fund upgrades to Mid-America sports complexes

Shawnee is increasing taxes for hotel guests and sending the additional revenues to support the sports complexes along Johnson Drive.

Located along the 20000 block of Johnson Drive, the Mid-America Sports Complex and Mid-America West Sports Complex are due for upgrades, and the Johnson County Park and Recreation District recently asked the city to increase its tax rate on hotel guests to help fund those efforts.

Shawnee’s transient guest tax rate will now be 8%, a 2-percentage point increase from when the city established the rate at 6% in 2008.

The tax increase goes into effect April 1, 2021.

Additional 1% increase not approved

The Shawnee City Council on Dec. 14 deliberated on the guest tax rate increase for about an hour, particularly over whether to increase the tax rate to 8 or 9%. City staff had recommended the additional 1% increase to go toward Visit Shawnee — specifically, promotions of tournaments at the sports complexes — and the Shawnee Town 1929 outdoor museum.

While councilmembers shared fairly unanimous support for the museum, some hesitated over whether the additional 1% tax rate increase is appropriate. Others suggested a more incremental increase is better than a jump from 6 to 9%.

“I’m not against the 1% but… before I want to vote for more money for Old Shawnee Town in particular, I want to know and have a discussion about what we’re going to do with it,” said Councilmember Kurt Knappen. “I’m not against putting more money toward it… I feel like it warrants further discussion before we approve that portion tonight.”

The 2% increase for the sports complexes will generate roughly $186,000, according to city documents. Meanwhile, the 1% increase — had the city council approved it — would have generated about $94,000 for Visit Shawnee and Shawnee Town 1929.

“I’m in support of putting our money where our mouth is,” said Councilmember Jill Chalfie. “We all seem to want great things for Shawnee Town 1929, so that extra $94,000, while it’s not going to get us to our grand vision of where it can go, it at least gives the message to staff that we are supportive of that and we’re willing to make that investment.”

Future guest tax hike still possible

Some councilmembers and Mayor Michelle Distler suggested the city first pursue efforts to make Shawnee Town 1929 more interactive without increasing taxes. Other councilmembers suggested the funding increase is necessary to support new efforts at the museum.

The governing body voted 8-1 to amend the city’s Charter Ordinance 18 to allow a maximum transient guest tax rate of 9%. City leaders agreed to discuss the additional 1% increase at a later date. Councilmember Mike Kemmling voted in dissent.

In the meantime, the city council unanimously agreed to the guest tax rate increase from 6% to 8%, as well as a 10-year agreement with Johnson County Park and Recreation District for the improvements at the sports complexes. That agreement also includes reimbursing the district for stormwater utility fees, for a maximum cap of $80,000. The city would pay those fees out of its economic development fund.

The transient guest tax in Shawnee generated about $515,000 in 2019. About $160,000 of guest taxes go toward Shawnee Town 1929 operations each year, according to city documents.

Shawnee’s tax rate of 8% is now the same as those in Leawood and Lenexa. Mission and Overland Park’s guest tax rates are at 9%, while Olathe’s is on the lower end, at 6%.

Below is a video of the meeting. Discussion begins at 1:31:21.