Shawnee councilors vote to allow new telecommunications systems in public right-of-way

New telecommunications systems are coming to Shawnee.

The Shawnee City Council on Dec. 14 unanimously agreed to allow the telecommunications company Zayo to build a system in the public right-of-way. Councilors also voted to allow AT&T to add a small cell facility deployment.

Shawnee entered into a franchise agreement with Zayo Group LLC that will allow Shawnee to receive 5% of gross receipts that Zayo collects within the city. The franchise term is good for 10 years, with up to five automatic renewal terms of two years each, for a total of 20 years.

City staff said Zayo will provide details in the future about what the telecommunications system will look like. Matt Perll, assistant public works director, said the system would comprise a “fiber backbone” featuring handholes and vaults, instead of additional towers.

Staff and city leaders noted that the city has similar agreements with Google, AT&T, Verizon, Consolidated Communications and Spectrum.

AT&T is also planning for small cell facility deployment within Shawnee. The telecommunications company plans to install wireless facilities on city-owned streetlights within the public right-of-way.

“This kind of fits in with our already existing policy where we have encouraged, over the years, any sort of piggybacking we can accomplish, which reduces the number of new towers and facilities and infrastructure that have to be placed,” said Councilmember Eric Jenkins. “So I think this is something we can really support.”

Perll noted that AT&T’s agreement with the city is the third of its kind in Shawnee. The city had agreements in place with ExteNet, a small cell infrastructure provider, as well as Verizon prior to the AT&T agreement. However, no company has come in with site locations yet.

City staff expect to see deployments in 2021.