Briefly Noted: Home improvement grants available for Merriam residents; New Pflumm Road traffic signals

Annual home improvement grants available for Merriam residents

The city of Merriam’s annual grant program to help cover home improvement costs for residents is opening for this year.

Merriam offers several grant opportunities, including an Exterior Home Improvement Grant and a Sustainability Grant for residents as well as a Historic Downtown Exterior Grant for qualified businesses.

Pflumm Road traffic signals to be installed after Dec. 29 arrival

As part of the Pflumm Road Rehabilitation Project, traffic signals at the 67th Street and Blackfish Parkway intersections are expected to arrive around Dec. 29, according to a city update.

The traffic signals will be installed and fully functional after the equipment arrives. Still, the flashing LED stop signs at the intersection of 71st Street and Pflumm Road will remain and will not be replaced with traffic signals.

Community input for Mission’s comprehensive plan closes Dec. 31

The city of Mission is making one final call for community input on the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan.

Tomorrow Together, a website that’s been up and collecting community input for three months, will close on Dec. 31. Input will help shape the city’s new comprehensive plan and guide future development, transportation and housing.

