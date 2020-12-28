Updates from Johnson County Community College: Goodbye 2020, hello 2021!

As 2020 comes to a close, we reflect on an unprecedented year that required focus and perseverance by JCCC students, faculty, staff and community members. One thing has remained constant: the commitment to transforming lives and strengthening our community. Read on for some highlights from 2020.

Enrollment

Our enrollment efforts looked a little different this year as we adjusted to a new and ever-changing landscape. We shifted focus to virtual tours and online Admission Information Sessions. We will continue to adapt for our students and build upon results from this year:

Winter Session 2020 enrollment increased by 268 students over last year. Of those 268 students, 149 were new to JCCC!

Our Fall 2020 Metro Rate enrollment increased by 82 students! This tuition rate is only available to Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641-.

We look forward to offering 2,500 online credit classes this spring as the health and safety of our JCCC community remains a top priority.

JCCC Continuing Education

JCCC’s Continuing Education Division focused their efforts on community support and educational opportunities.

A series of free, instructor-led Ed Talks won JCCC an International Award for Marketing by the Learning Resources Network (LERN), the largest lifelong learning association in the world!

A partnership with JOCO KS Works helped provide short-term skills-based training to qualified individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JCCC Foundation

The JCCC Foundation had a busy year hosting reimagined events, collecting and distributing record-breaking donations and supporting student success!

Nearly $1.4 million in scholarships were awarded to JCCC students in 2020 through the JCCC Foundation and generous donors.

This year's reimagined Some Enchanted Opportunity offered more ways to give in response to the pandemic. Johnson County essential workers were named the 2020 Johnson Countians of the Year in recognition for their work on the front lines.

offered more ways to give in response to the pandemic. Beyond Bounds 20/20: ENVISION set a new record this year. Funds raised from art sales, sponsorships and donations totaled over $317,000!

Beyond Bounds 20/20: ENVISION set a new record this year. Funds raised from art sales, sponsorships and donations totaled over $317,000! A $1-million gift from Brad and Libby Bergman will create a new arts endowment to support JCCC creative arts programs and scholarships. The Carlsen Center was recently renamed Midwest Trust Center as part of the donation and will provide a new chapter in local arts and entertainment when performances return to campus.

from Brad and Libby Bergman will create a new arts endowment to support JCCC creative arts programs and scholarships.

JCCC Center for Sustainability

The JCCC Center for Sustainability is constantly working to make JCCC an environmentally friendly campus. Their success stories from 2020 include:

Installation of solar panels totaling 1472 kilowatts on several campus buildings. These panels supply 8% of the energy on campus!

Produce sales from the JCCC Open Petal Farm yielded almost $14,000, which is a 40% increase over last year!

, which is a over last year! Proceeds from this year’s take-home version of the annual Harvest Dinner exceeded $2,500. All proceeds support the Sustainable Agriculture program, scholarships and the Open Petal Farm.

Campus Upgrades

Several campus upgrades were completed in 2020 as part of our Campus Transformation Project, including:

An enhanced campus front door and Student Center entrance

JCCC’s first outdoor sports complex

A consolidated Academic Resource Center

Stay Connected

