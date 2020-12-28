Stem Hair and Body Salon relocating to former Johnny’s Bar-B-Q in Mission

Nearly a year after Johnny’s Bar-B-Q closed, a new tenant is making its way to the beloved barbecue restaurant’s former home: Stem Hair and Body Salon.

Owners Angela Janssen and Suzanne Phelps are closing the current Merriam Town Center salon location and relocating to Mission for the space, parking and energy, Janssen said. The traffic and action around 5959 Broadmoor Street — near Mission’s Target, Hy-Vee, Planet Fitness and more — attracted the pair to the area.

“We feel more a part of the community than we ever have because of the energy that’s around and the movement and the other businesses,” Janssen said.

Stem hasn’t changed any services with the new move, and hopes to hold a soft opening on Jan. 4, Janssen said. The salon will continue to implement COVID-19 safety measures that have been in place since May, including:

Reduced staff hours with each stylist working two 12-hour days a week.

Requiring clients and stylists to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

Maintaining social distancing and not offering a waiting area.

Three air filtration systems in place.

“We’re pretty darn excited about our new chapter,” Janssen said.