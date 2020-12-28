Prairie Village’s Blue Moose changes plans, will stay open

Blue Moose’s Prairie Village location, 4160 W. 71st Street, is no longer shutting its doors for good.

Despite the early December announcement that the bar and grill would close up shop in Prairie Village on Dec. 31, the restaurant announced Monday that the outpouring of community support coupled with the passage of a new round of federal COVID-19 relief for small businesses, encouraged owners “to look for ways to remain open.”

COVID-19 economic impacts were detrimental to the decades-old establishment, but a second round of funds delivered through the Paycheck Protection Program “should provide [Blue Moose] with the financial ability to” stay open, the release said.

“The Moose plans to do our part to keep Prairie Village safe, and we can’t wait to be there for everyone when the pandemic is over and we can all get back to our normal lives, which includes dinner and drinks at the Blue Moose,” the press release reads.

First Washington Realty, Blue Moose’s landlord, has agreed to work with the business so that it can “succeed through these tough times,” according to the release. First Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.

Additionally, the restaurant is planning to launch a new menu and cocktail selection updates in spring 2021, as well as a larger patio, the release said.