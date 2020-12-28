Here’s how to recycle your holiday trees in northeast JoCo

As the holiday season comes to an end, you may be ready to get rid of your wilting Christmas tree.

Below is a list of Shawnee Mission cities that offer tree recycling options along with details on how you can use the programs:

Fairway

WCA, Fairway’s trash collection service, will collect holiday trees that have been cut into four-foot sections (or smaller) with no remaining decorations. This is part of WCA’s yard waste collection, and residents can set their sectioned trees out for pick-up on their regularly scheduled trash collection day.

Lenexa

There are two options for Lenexa residents to recycle their holiday trees this year. First, residents can drop-off trees, wreaths and garlands at Little Mill Creek North Park parking lot, 79th and Cottonwood Streets, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 10.

Another option is to have Boy Scout Troop 136 pick-up trees on Saturday, Jan. 2, or Sunday, Jan. 3, beginning at 9 a.m. The troop asks for a minimum $10 donation, and pick-ups can be scheduled online here.

Merriam

Residents can place their trees curbside for free holiday tree pick-up courtesy of the city. Public Works will pick-up trees the first week of January, with all decorations removed. Set the trees curbside by 7 a.m. on your scheduled pick-up day, which can be found online here.

Mission

The city of Mission’s trash collection service, WCA, will pick-up trees cut into four-foot sections on residents’ regular collection days. All decorations must be removed.

Overland Park

There are four drop-off locations Overland Park residents can take their fresh trees to:

Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch Road

Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty Street

Quivira Park, 11907 Quivira Road

Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th Street

All decorations must be removed from the trees, and artificial trees are not accepted. The fresh trees will be mulched and used at city parks.

Prairie Village

The city’s tree recycling program began Dec. 23 and will run until Jan. 17, 2021. Trees can be taken to designated areas at the following parks:

Porter Park, 4601 Tomahawk Road

Franklin Park, at Roe Avenue and Somerset Drive

Taliaferro Park, 2900 W. 79th Street

All decorations must be removed in order for trees to be put through the chipping machine. Residents can take the chips for their own use.

Shawnee

Although the city itself does not have a holiday tree recycling program, the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District has a holiday tree drop-off location in Shawnee. Beginning Dec. 26, the public can drop trees off at Shawnee Mission Park with an entrance at 7710 Renner Road. Trees will be collected during regular winter park hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westwood

Like Fairway and Mission, WCA will collect holiday trees on a resident’s regular collection day. Trees must be cut into four-foot pieces or smaller and placed in paper bags for pick-up.