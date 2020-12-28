Briefly Noted: Roeland Park reduces court fees on traffic fines; Mission seeks residents to fill commission vacancies 

Roeland Park reduces court fines on a slew of items

The city of Roeland Park last week approved an ordinance that cuts down court fine costs on a slew of items, particularly traffic ticket fees.

Roeland Park began working on reducing court fine fees as a budget objective from Councilmember Claudia McCormack, and a task force was created to complete the job. McCormack said the new fee schedule fits her original vision, which was to reduce court costs and fees for low-income individuals who are “unfairly punished” by the costs.

“I think this is a step in the right direction,” McCormack said. “This isn’t the end all, be all. We’re going to look at what does this do to the budget, what does this do in an everyday way that the court runs, and does this help people. I hope we can find that out.”

Now, fees such as speeding six over the limit and 10 over the limit will cost $90 and $115, respectively, a $10 reduction for both. A full list of fees can be found online here, all of which will be in effect beginning Jan. 1.

Mission seeks residents to fill commission vacancies

The city of Mission is looking for residents to fill vacant positions on two city commissions.

Both the Parks and Recreation Tree Commission and the Sustainability Commission have several vacancies, and there are four youth positions available for high school aged students. The advisory groups help form policy and meet monthly.

If interested in participating, visit the online web pages here and here to view past meeting minutes or contact staff liaisons.