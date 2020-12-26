Your Community: 2020 Notable Books

Every December, Johnson County Library staff have the difficult, but fun task of narrowing down all the must-read books published in the past year to the top ones you should know about. 2020 has produced some incredible new books and you’re sure to find something that makes you laugh, cry, learn or reflect. For example, enjoy a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy featuring kilted musicians in “Well Played,” or stay on the edge of your seat with a chilling tale of psychological suspense as a bookseller finds himself at the center of an FBI investigation in “Eight Perfect Murders.” These recommendations include something for everyone.

The 2020 Notable Book List features five books in each of these ten categories:

Biography/Memoir

Fantasy

Graphic Novel

Historical Fiction

History

Literary Fiction

Mystery/Thriller

Romance

Science Fiction

Sciences

For the younger readers out there, the Youth Services staff gathered their must-read recommendations of 2020.

Teen and graphic novels – view list

Middle Grade fiction and graphic novels – view list

Picture Books – view list

As 2020 comes to a close, Johnson County Library hopes you enjoy the 2020 Notable Book List and find something new to read. If you ever need help finding an amazing book be sure to ask a Librarian.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom