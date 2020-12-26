Overland Park Micro Center burglary attempt ends in arrest after gunfire between suspect, police

A 30-year-old Olathe man was arrested early Christmas morning after he allegedly broke into a closed business and later fired a gun at police officers who were chasing him.

Overland Park Police responded to a burglary alarm at Micro Center, 9294 Metcalf Avenue, at 2:03 a.m.

Recorded radio traffic states that the first officer to arrive reported motion alarms sounding inside the business.

Officers surrounded the building and began searching the store with the assistance of a K-9 from the Lenexa Police Department.

Around 4:30 a.m., during their search of the building, a male suspect attempted to run from and then fired shots at the officers who were chasing him.

Officers returned fire and continued after the man as he ran into the Meadowlark Hill Apartments, 9200 block of Foster. In the apartment complex, an officer was able to use a Taser on the suspect, ending the foot chase. No officers were injured.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the suspect to an area hospital where he was checked out and released to officers.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show the man was arrested at 4:41 and booked into the jail at 8:01 a.m. The man is currently being held without bond as he awaits formal charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Court records show the man has prior convictions in Johnson County for aggravated assault, misdemeanor theft, and felony possession of heroin.