Former SM West soccer standout joins team bringing pro women’s soccer back to KC

A Shawnee Mission West graduate is among two Kansas City-area natives recently named to the roster of Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League’s club, which is set to have its inaugural season in 2021.

Kansas City NWSL announced this week that it had added a trio of new players to its squad, including:

defender Sydney Miramontez, a Lenexa native and SM West graduate

forward Jaycie Johnson, from Lee’s Summit

“I have known Jaycie and Syd for many years and I look forward to working with them again,” said head coach Huw Williams. “Adding quality players from Kansas City is always a plus!”

This won’t be Miramontez’s first stint playing professional soccer in Kansas City.

Miramontez played for FC Kansas City in 2017, that club’s final year in Kansas City before she then followed the team to Utah. She is a a 2013 graduate of SM West, earning accolades at the traditional soccer powerhouse school, and played college soccer at the University of Nebraska.

The Kansas City team also announced the addition of goalkeeper Carly Nelson this week.

These three women join the growing roster, which now includes:

Elizabeth Ball, defender

Nicole Barnhart, goalkeeper (two-time Olympic Gold Medalist goalkeeper)

Kate Bowen, defender

Rachel Corsie, defender

Kate Del Fava, defender/midfield

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir, midfield/defender

Tziarra King, forward

Lo’eau LaBonta, midfield

Taylor Leach, defender

Taylor Lytle, midfield

Michelle Maemone, midfield

Diana Matheson, midfield

Madeline Nolf, defender

Brittany Ratcliffe, forward

Amy Rodriguez, forward (a USWNT World Cup Champion)

Desiree Scott, midfield

Arielle Ship, midfield

Abby Smith, goalkeeper

Raisa Strom-Okimoto, midfield

Michele Vasconcelos, forward

Gaby Vincent , midfield

Mallory Weber, defender

Background on club’s return to KC

NWSL announced earlier this month that Kansas City would be returning to the league and that the team would be headed up by Johnson County-based owners Angie and Chris Long.

The city’s former club FCKC was one of eight founding members of the NWSL in 2013 and won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015. But the club later became mired in controversy following a league investigation in to sexually suggestive emails allegedly sent by the club’s former owner.

FCKC eventually disbanded and the franchise moved to Salt Lake City, where it became the Utah Royals. That club is now moving back to Kansas City.

Lisa Baird, a league commissioner, said a return to Kansas City with a new expansion franchise is “a tremendous opportunity” for the league.