A trio of Lenexa elementary schoolers who started their own club to address big causes like helping the environment.

A Prairie Village man who played dozens of driveway concerts to people stuck at home during the pandemic.

Three friends in Overland Park with an idea for a business that gives full pay and benefits to adults with developmental disabilities.

In a year of unprecedented challenges, Johnson Countians still came together, looked out for each other and tried to build a better community.

2020 has been a tough year in so many respects, but as we near the end of it and eagerly turn the page to 2021, we wanted to step back and recognize some of the good work — and good things — that happened here over the past 12 months.

These are some of the Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2020:

Health care workers (like Marie Stansfield, Overland Park)

How would we have gotten through 2020 without front-line health care workers like Marie Stansfield? She’s a veteran cardiovascular nurse at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Mo., who when the pandemic hit in March, volunteered to work on that hospital’s COVID-19 floor.

She said she could bear it because she’s young and doesn’t live with anyone who is in an at-risk category (though she does have a three-year-old daughter.)

“I think after being an ICU nurse after 10 years, I was getting a little bit jaded. You see enough death,” Stansfield told the Post in May. “But this whole thing has really made me remember why I became a nurse in the first place.”

Read more: What It’s Like Now: Marie Stansfield, cardiovascular nurse and ICU staff on the COVID-19 floor at Saint Luke’s

Taylor O’Conner, Hy-Vee cashier, Mission

In a sense, Taylor O’Conner has been a front-line worker in the pandemic, too. She’s a cashier at the Hy-Vee in Mission and says when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, the store was crazy.

“We were slammed: crowds, lines down the aisles, mass exodus to the grocery store, not really knowing who to believe and what to believe,” she told the Post in an interview in late March.

She said she knew she and her co-workers needed to stay calm. With people afraid and panic-shopping, she felt her poise could help comfort shoppers.

“Just stop and take a breath, you know?” she said. “Because it’s so easy to let fear win, and I think that’s the challenge, is just keep hope … and just keep showing up for life here.”

Read more: What It’s Like Now: Taylor O’Connor, cashier at the Mission Hy-Vee

Mike Ashley, driveway musician, Prairie Village

Ashley has been playing in gigs at cafes, bars and other local venues for decades. But after COVID-19 shuttered the live entertainment industry, he thought of something new. At the suggestion of a neighbor, he started playing songs in his Prairie Village driveway.

That first concert at the end of March drew such a big crowd in his neighborhood that he and his wife of 50 years, Durinda, started taking requests for more gigs.

They played more than 35 such driveway concerts over the next few months.

“I tell people, this is the most fun I’ve ever had doing music, what we’re doing right now,” he said in September.

Read more: Shawnee Mission Faces: Mike Ashley, driveway concert guitarist and one-man band

Volunteer poll workers (like Shannon Skoglund, Shawnee)

Elections this year in Johnson County went off without any major hitches, a significant achievement considering all the challenges the pandemic posed for voting in 2020, as well as the anxiety and uncertainty that reigned nationally in the presidential election.

That’s a testament not only to the preparations of the Johnson County Election Office but also to the hard work and civic-mindedness of the many volunteers who opted to work the polls, despite worries over staying safe and healthy.

Shannon Skoglund, who grew up in Olathe, volunteered to work elections for the first time in her life this year. And she learned how inspiring it can be.

“It is absolutely the best place to be on Election Day,” she told the Post in November. “No matter how stressed out you are about how the outcome is going to go, because it is calm, it is apolitical, you stay busy, and you know that you’re participating in making democracy work.

Read more: Faces: Shannon Skoglund, poll worker and binge watcher of escapist TV

The Golden Scoop, Overland Park

Lindsay Krumbholz and Michelle Reeves met while working at a nonprofit that provided job skills to individuals with developmental disabilities. The pair, along with friend Amber Schreiber, decided to take it to the next level.

The trio have spent 2020 getting ready to open up a new ice cream shop called The Golden Scoop, which besides serving sweet frozen treats, will also be focused on employing individuals with developmental disabilities with fully pay and benefits.

“Often, when [adults with developmental disabilities] are employed, they’re underpaid, their skills are not used to the full capacity,” Reeves said. “Mostly, they work in sheltered workshops in janitorial capacities. That’s just not right.”

The pandemic threw up some roadblocks to getting started, but The Golden Scoop is now targeting a February 2021 opening date.

Read more: ‘A really happy place’ — New Overland Park ice cream shop aims to employ adults with developmental disabilities

Holly Jackson, founder of SM West’s Black Student Union, Overland Park

As a junior last year, Jackson was worried students of color at SM West were not finding enough connections on campus with each other or their teachers.

So, as a senior in 2019-2020, she founded SM West’s first Black Student Union. The group tries to focus on creating networking opportunities for Black students and providing education on Black history, including both Black historical figures and modern-day influencers.

“We wanted to use these — I want to say Black heroes — to inspire the members of the Black Student Union to go ahead and start your businesses, start networking, and really follow your dreams and know what you want to do, and know that if any obstacle gets in your way, you can always overcome it,” she told the Post in July.

As for her own dreams, Jackson — who graduated this year — said she has sights on trying to make it as a professional actor, either on the West Coast or on Broadway.

We’re rooting for her.

Read more: Founder of her school’s Black Student Union, SM West grad Holly Jackson prepares career in musical theatre, cinematography

Sharon Sheldon, seamstress, Overland Park

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheldon did most of her sewing and seamstress work making costumes for local children’s theater productions, as well as doing hemming and alterations.

But in the early days of the local spread of the disease — when all the talk was about guarding against airborne droplets — Sheldon went online to figure out how to make homemade masks. Then, she began sewing.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, she made upwards of 400 masks. She also recruited friends to help with production, including cutting fabric, preparing elastic bands, stitching and packaging.

Of her craft, she told the Post in April: “It’s a skill that’s kind of going out, but it’s a necessary skill.”

We’ll say.

Read more: Overland Park seamstress sewing masks for neighbors and strangers alike during pandemic

Dagan Lingenfelter, cancer survivor, Prairie Village

After more than three years of chemotherapy, 9-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter of Prairie Village celebrated the end of cancer treatment this past April.

Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer, in 2016, Dagan has undergone an intense regiment of treatments in his young life.

He and his family celebrated his diagnosis of remission with a socially distanced parade of friends and well-wishers driving by the family’s home.

“I just wanted him to feel celebrated, even though we can’t really celebrate in the big way that we had all planned to celebrate,” his mother Megan Hanna said at the time.

Once the coronavirus pandemic passes, Lingenfelter’s family wants to host a more substantial block party, complete with food trucks.

Read more: Prairie Village 9-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter celebrates end of cancer treatment

Tre Mutava, TikTokker, Lenexa

There’s famous. Then, there’s “TikTok famous.”

That’s what SM Northwest grad Tre Mutava experienced earlier this month, when the NFL used a 13-second clip of audio from one of his TikTok creations in a nationally televised game.

(We suggest you watch Mutava’s original: it’s creatively hilarious.)

Mutava has been making and producing his own music for several years now — even though he just graduated from high school. Does he see this as his big break? Maybe. But more than that, he says he hopes his creativity bring joy to others.

“I want my music to be inspiring and to give people curiosity about who I am,” he told the Post earlier this month. “I want people to utilize it in a way that helps them grow and definitely have something to hold onto.”

Read more: SM Northwest grad Tre Mutava goes ‘TikTok famous’ with viral post used by NFL

Anna Cook, music teacher, Merriam

Like many teachers forced to teach virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook found ways to pivot and make the most of a challenging situation.

Every Friday this fall, she took her orchestra students at Hocker Grove Middle School and SM North High School on virtual field trips around the Kansas City metro, introducing them to the wide-ranging musical opportunities and experiences the region has to offer — including seeing a luthier (a string instrument maker) at work over Zoom.

“Kansas City has a crazy amazing history for music,” Cook said. “The birthplace of jazz, some of our venues have mind-boggling civil rights history with them; talking about the role of music with that is really incredible.”

Read more: Shawnee Mission Faces: Anna Cook, SM North orchestra teacher taking students on virtual field trips

Emily Nelson, Reese Kring and Palmer McLaughlin, Girls With A Cause founders, Lenexa

What’s the old adage about being the change you want to see in the world?

Three students at Christa McAuliffe Elementary in Lenexa seemed to take that to heart this summer. Nelson, Kring and McLaughlin — all 10 at the time — started a club in order to raise awareness and support for various causes, ranging from environmental issues to animal welfare to civil rights.

They started by searching out ways to show support for their classmates of color and LGBTQ+ friends and have also researched ways to utilize some empty flowerbed at their school to turn into a garden.

“We’re not doing this to be cute,” McLaughlin told the Post in August. “We’re really trying to help the earth and the beings on it.”

Read more: ‘We’re not doing this to be cute’: Three Lenexa girls start club to take on climate change, other big issues

Melissa’s Second Chances, animal rescue shelter, Shawnee

After learning that a litter of puppies was in bad shape in rural Kansas this July, the Shawnee-based animal rescue shelter Melissa’s Second Chances swung into action.

Volunteer Merrilyn Shobe of Overland Park and her son Elijah drove two-and-a-half hours south to Cherryvale, where they found the mother dog and her puppies living under the foundation of a house.

At first, most of the puppies scattered and hid under the house. But Elijah crawled underneath the home and managed to find and catch nine puppies. In the chaos, the Shobes discovered a tenth.

“I didn’t want to leave the puppy alone; I’m sure it would have been fine, but I was a little nervous about that,” Elijah told the Post later. “And I felt like I could get it if I kept waiting.”

The puppies were brought back to Shawnee where they were nursed back to health and spayed and neutered, in preparation for them to be put up for adoption.

Read more: ‘I just think about how different their life was 24 hours ago’: Shawnee group rescues litter of puppies