Here are the dates you need to know to vote on Shawnee Mission’s $264 million bond issue

Shawnee Mission School District’s $264 million bond issue is getting ready to go before voters in January 2021, and registrations close soon.

The proposed tax increase would fund a number of major building and renovation projects, including the complete rebuild of five elementary schools. District officials say the bond issue would also address teacher workload concerns by reallocating money for other expenses and hiring dozens of secondary teachers.

Below are the dates you need to know if you want to vote on the district’s upcoming bond issue, as outlined on the district’s website:

Dec. 28, 2020 is the last day to register to vote. Registered voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the bond election. Those interested can register online here.

Jan. 5, 2021 is the last day for late voter registration. Those interested need to send in an application for a ballot, which when it becomes available, will be uploaded to the district’s ballot information webpage.

Jan. 6, 2021: Ballots begin to be sent out.

Jan. 26, 2021 at 12 p.m., all ballots must be received by the Johnson County Election Office at 2101 E. Kansas City Road.

Ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off at one of the following drop box locations: