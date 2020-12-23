Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise at 75th and Metcalf closes permanently

Another fast food restaurant in northeast Johnson County has closed its doors for good.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has permanently closed its location near the intersection of 75th Street and Metcalf in Overland Park.

The signature KFC bucket and other signage has been removed from the building, which sits between a Price Chopper and a gas station at the northeast corner of the busy intersection.

“The KFC franchisee, who owns the restaurant located at 7006 W 75th Street in Overland Park, made a business decision to close the restaurant,” said KFC spokesperson Kasey Ryan in an email to the Post. “While this is always a difficult decision, we appreciate the patronage of our loyal guests and hope they will visit other KFCs in the area.”