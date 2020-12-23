Craving a return to normalcy? Check out SMSD’s newly approved calendars for 2021-22 and 2022-23

It’s been a tough, weird year in Shawnee Mission Schools.

Students have spent a good chunk of it learning (or trying to learn) at home. Administrators have desperately tried to find enough certified staff to fill all classrooms. Many parents and teachers are at their wits’ end.

And to be clear, it’s not over. Even with a vaccine arriving in the Kansas City metro, many SMSD students can expect to continue learning virtually or in hybrid mode next semester.

But if you’re looking for even a glimpse of a light at the end of the long, dark tunnel we’ve all been in since March, you may want to check out the academic calendars for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years just approved by the Shawnee Mission Board of Education.

They’re so … normal.

(View the full 2021-22 calendar here. View the full 2022-23 calendar here.)

Indeed, in the memo to the board accompanying the proposed calendars, Darren Dennis, the district’s Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, said, “[These] calendars return the district to a more traditional timeline.”

Bask in that.

It must be said that nothing is certain — 2020 has taught us that. But in the spirit of optimism, here are some key dates for SMSD students and families for the two school years after the current one is behind us.

First days of school

2021-22:

Aug. 12 (for Grades 1-6, 7 & 9)

Aug. 13 (for Grades 8, 10-12)

Aug. 16 (for pre-K and Kindergarten)

2022-23:

Aug. 11 (for Grades 1-6, 7 & 9)

Aug. 12 (for Grades 8, 10-12)

Aug. 15 (for pre-K and Kindergarten)

Last days of school

2021-22:

May 23 (for pre-K)

May 24 (for K-11, early dismissal)

2022-23:

May 23 (for pre-K)

May 24 (for K-11)

Graduation

2021-22:

May 17 (for SM East, SM South)

May 18 (for SM North, SM West)

May 19 (for Horizons, SM Northwest)

2022-23:

May 16 (for SM East, SM South)

May 17 (for SM North, SM West)

May 18 (for Horizons, SM Northwest)

Key Holidays (No school for students)

2021-22

Labor Day: Sept. 6

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 22-26

Winter break: Dec. 22-Jan. 4

MLK Day: Jan. 17

Presidents’ Day: Feb. 21 (followed by teacher workday Feb. 22)

Spring Break: March 14-18

2022-23