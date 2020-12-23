Briefly Noted: WCA reschedules Mission Friday pick-ups to Dec. 26; Kansas City Eye Clinic breaks ground on new OP surgery center

WCA reschedules Mission, Fairway Friday pick-ups to Dec. 26

Some Shawnee Mission residents with a Friday trash collection day will be serviced on Saturday, Dec. 26 this week.

WCA — which services some Mission residents on Fridays— is rescheduling its Friday collection pick-up for Saturday, Dec. 26, this week. This allows WCA employees to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families.

Kansas City Eye Clinic breaks ground on new OP surgery center

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce via Facebook recently congratulated the Kansas City Eye Clinic for a groundbreaking

Last week, Kansas City Eye Clinic broke ground on a new surgery center at 75th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park. The new surgery center is scheduled to open in fall 2021, according to the Facebook post.