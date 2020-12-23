At end of ‘extreme’ year, Prairie Village approves 1.5% bonus for city employees

The Prairie Village City Council has approved a 1.5% end-of-year bonus for all city employees, citing their work during the coronavirus pandemic, along with a roughly $1.4 million projected 2020 budget surplus.

The bonus is based on city employees’ 2020 base salaries and the payouts will total roughly $101,250, according to council documents. The move was approved at Monday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Eric Mikkelson said city employees merited the bonus because they had “made extraordinary sacrifices to keep our city running smoothly this year.”

“Those hazards they faced, sometimes extreme, were not in any job description that any of them signed up for,” Mikkelson said. “We asked more from them than we should have and they delivered more. This gesture should also have a positive impact on morale, retention and recruitment, providing long-term benefits for all the residents of Prairie Village.”

Overall, the bonuses make up about 7% of the projected budget surplus, Mikkelson said.

Surplus enabled bonuses

Mikkelson said the council would not have sought the bonuses without the projected surplus and that the city had taken “decisive action early in 2020 to hold the line on spending due to the [pandemic’s] unknown economic toll.”

Johnson County earmarked about $689,200 in federal coronavirus relief money for Prairie Village for expenditures from March 30 through Dec. 30 (though a new pandemic relief bill approved by Congress this week extends that deadline to the end of 2021.)

Payroll expenses for public safety and public health employees and payroll support for employees who work to mitigate or otherwise respond to the pandemic are eligible for reimbursement with those funds. But payroll or benefits for employees whose work is not substantially related to the pandemic and workforce bonuses other than hazard or overtime pay are ineligible for reimbursement.

The council approved the bonus on a 9-2 vote.

What opponents said

Ward 4 Councilmember Sheila Myers and Ward 5 Councilmember Dan Runion voted no on the measure. Myers asked whether work hours had been cut this year for any hourly city employees. City Administrator Wes Jordan said no.

“I know I’m going to risk looking like a scrooge, but I just feel that there are a lot of residents and a lot of businesses in Prairie Village who really have suffered, who have had their revenue cut, who have had expenses increase and have lost jobs,” Myers said. “I just think it’s bad optics. I’m sorry to the staff. This is not a sign that I don’t appreciate your efforts; I appreciate all of you very much. But I just can’t vote for this.”

Runion said he wanted to remind the council before they voted that the city’s police pension as of the end of 2019 was underfunded by $5.9 million, a roughly 28% underfunding.

“We have taken steps to begin to address that, but that’s still a pretty big number and it will take years and years to alleviate,” Runion said. “In that context, I think that it’s just good to note that we have a past liability that we have yet to fund. Perhaps before we move on to bonuses, that would be something to have in the back of our mind.”

Supporters’ response

But Ward 2 Councilmember Ron Nelson said putting the money now earmarked for bonuses towards the police pension would not “significantly reduce” its underfunding.

The bonus would also benefit police officers because they are city employees and “is the least that we can do for our city employees to show them what respect we have for them and for their dedication.”

Ward 2 Councilmember Inga Selders said she saw “both sides of the coin.”

“My business has suffered terribly,” Selders said. “I sat in Catholic Charities filling out the CARES forms to get assistance for my utilities, my forbearance for my mortgage. I understand that side. But I also see what our city staff has been doing, going above and beyond to keep our city functioning, and I can separate the two completely.”