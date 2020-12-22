Starbucks in Mission reopens today after temporary closure following COVID-19 case

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

After being closed for two weeks the Starbucks located at 6402 Johnson Drive in Mission is opening back up today at noon.

The coffee shop closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and remaining staff had to quarantine for two weeks, said shift manager Megan Hamilton.

“We follow strict protocol,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the coffee shop has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and that everyone coming back to work is feeling healthy and has tested negative for COVID-19.

For anyone needing their Starbucks fix this morning before the Mission location opens back up there are several other nearby shops, including the Starbucks inside the Target at 6100 Broadmoor in Mission and another at the Shops of Prairie Village at 6920 Mission Road.