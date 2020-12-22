Lenexa’s self-guided holiday lights tour gives drivers 40 festive places to see

In the spirit of safely enjoying the holiday season, Lenexa is inviting residents to participate in a self-guided tour of festive lights and seasonal yard decorations around town.

The Deck the City Holiday Lights Tour allows people to enjoy holiday lights from the safety and comfort of their vehicles. At least 40 homes, businesses and organizations are participating in the tour, which continues through Sunday, Dec. 27.

Click here for a map.

“We decided to host the holiday lights tour to offer our community a fun, new way to engage with one another during the holidays, particularly this year during the pandemic,” said Susanne Neely, recreation supervisor for the city. “The hope is to brighten the day and bring a smile to our families and neighbors.”

The city also gave more than 15 awards away to participating homes, including:

Best of Show – 24900 W. 86th St.

– 24900 W. 86th St. 1st Place – 8616 Redbud Lane

– 8616 Redbud Lane 2nd Place – 14306 W. 83rd Place

– 14306 W. 83rd Place 3rd Place – 8131 Bittersweet Drive

Jeff Laurendeau, owner of the ‘Best of Show’ home, said his family partnered with VWF Post 7397 in Lenexa to collect toys and raise money for Toys for Tots as part of their yard tour entry. He reported to the city that they ended up collecting 74 toys and more than $100 for Toys for Tots.

“They’re brightening the lives of even more people,” Neely said of the Laurendeau family.

The tour is Lenexa’s final homes tour to close out 2020. The city previously offered similar self-guided tours for Independence Day and fall/Halloween-themed celebrations.