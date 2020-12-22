Investigators seek help in solving man’s killing last December outside Leawood apartments

Investigators are renewing their request for tips in the unsolved homicide of 24-year-old Zach Morrisey, which took place one year ago last Sunday.

Morrisey was shot last December while sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Leawood State Line Apartments near 138th and Kenneth Road. Morrisey, a Kansas City, Missouri resident, later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. Another man who had been sitting in the car with Morrisey was injured during the incident.

Witnesses describe a black Dodge leaving the complex immediately after the shooting.

“Zach was taken from our family a year ago and justice has yet to be served,” Morrisey’s family said in a Leawood Police Department press release.

The Leawood police said more than 100 leads have been followed up in the cold case. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816/474-TIPS, Leawood investigators at 913-663-9309 or to e-mail tips@leawood.org.