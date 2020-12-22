Chiefs to open fitness center near 93rd and Metcalf in Overland Park

Kansas City Chiefs fans hoping to work off some of those game-day pounds may have an especially apt place to exercise, come spring.

The team announced this week that it plans to open a top-line fitness center in Overland Park featuring the latest in fitness and recovery equipment. The center’s projected opening date is not yet clear.

The new Chiefs Fit center will be in the Regency Park Shopping Center near 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue at the former site of a Michaels Craft Store.

The 37,000-square-foot space will have a full range of strength and conditioning equipment, right down to Chiefs-branded free weights. There will also be an indoor turf field, cryotherapy, hydromassage machines, a sauna, spray tan booths and a locker room, as well as personal training and fitness classes, according to the team’s announcement.

Chiefs Fit branded apparel and gear also will be for sale there.m

“We have continued to focus on health and wellness over the past couple of years, and not just for our players, coaches and staff,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan in a press release.

NFL team-branded fitness centers have popped up in recent years in other cities, including Dallas and San Francisco.

The Overland Park undertaking is a joint project between the Chiefs and M6 Football, whose founder, Mark Mastrov, is former chairman of 24 Hour Fitness.

“We are very excited and proud to be able to partner with the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs to bring this amazing facility to life,” Mastrov said.

The team also pledged to employ the same health and pandemic safety protocols currently in use at Arrowhead Stadium.

The new facility will have touchless water fillers, appropriate air handling, and social distancing. It will comply with all state and local orders regarding gyms during the pandemic, the press release said.

The gym is designed for all levels and membership information will be announced in January.

Regency Park has recently undergone a face lift, with new facades for many of the buildings. There have also been some changes in businesses in the area. Just north, a Whole Foods grocery moved out. Developers are planning a facility for clinical research trials for that space.