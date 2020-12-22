Briefly Noted: 7 incoming women state reps call for Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman’s resignation; NWSL announces roster for Kansas City team

Incoming state reps call for resignation of Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City

Seven elected female state representatives are calling for the resignation of Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman, a 20-year-old Democrat representing Kansas City, Kan. who “admitted to spreading revenge porn” in June, Insider reports.

Reps.-elect Jo Ella Hoye, Mari-Lynn Poskin, Lindsay Vaughn, Linda Featherston, Christina Haswood, Stephanie Byers and Jennifer Day are calling for Coleman’s resignation as accountability for violence against women.

“His remarks are unacceptable and dangerous, especially during a time when elected officials across the country are facing increased threats of violence,” Featherston said in a release. “Leaders must not be complicit.”

The representatives-elect cite Coleman’s Nov. 4 tweet at Gov. Laura Kelly — which has since been deleted — in which he wrote: “I’m not playing around. People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it’s real,” The Kansas City Star reports.

“We believe in second chances,” Poskin said in a press release. “We believe that people can change, however, actions in recent weeks, combined with his history of violence, continuously demonstrate that he is unfit to serve.”

NWSL announces roster for Kansas City team next year

The National Women’s Soccer League’s expansion team (recently awarded to Kansas City) has named 22 players to its inaugural roster.

Six of the returning members previously played for FC Kansas City.

“We couldn’t be happier with this dynamic and talented group of players,” Huw Williams, head coach for the Kansas City team. “They are motivated and eager to represent Kansas City in the NWSL, and I cannot wait to get on the field and get to work with this team.”

Leading the team are key returners, USWNT World Cup Champion Amy Rodriguez and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart.

In addition to Rodriguez and Barnhart, Kate Bowen, Lo’eau LaBonta, Brittany Ratcliffe and Desiree Scott previously played for FCKC.

The full list of roster players announced includes: