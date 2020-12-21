Updates from Johnson County Community College: Your community college!

As a cornerstone of the Johnson County community, JCCC strives to provide the best opportunities and experiences to our students, faculty and staff. Don’t take it from us, an independent Student Satisfaction Survey found that 9 out of 10 students would return to JCCC to continue their education! We recently took to social media to ask the JCCC community what being a Cavalier means to them:

“JCCC meant a fresh start. Being able to get ahead after I fell behind for many years.” – Sterling

“Best college I’ve ever attended. Most satisfaction and most bang for my buck.” – Chris

“JCCC is an amazing place with so much to offer! Great professors, tremendous resources, the list goes on!” – Michael

“JCCC teaches Japanese and is very affordable. I was sold as soon as I walked on campus!” – Kiala

“All of the professors have a strong desire to see me and other students succeed. It means the world.” – Lizzy

“Being part of an amazing Architecture program has pushed me as a student and artist.” – Catherine

“It means a lot to me that I’ve made such wonderful friends from all around the world!” – Adara

“The best part of attending JCCC, so far, has been the relationships that I’ve built with new people.” – Kaden

“JCCC equals belonging. I was a volunteer here, a student, an intern and now an employee. I found JCCC at a time in my life when I had just moved to Kansas and had no idea what path my life was going to take. I found that path here.” – Mary Anne

Take a (Virtual) Campus Tour

These Cavaliers and many more demonstrate just how impactful a community college can be. Join in their enthusiasm by getting to know our beautiful campus through the JCCC virtual tour! You can experience JCCC’s main campus from the comfort of home on this 18-stop interactive video tour. You will wind through campus, inside and out, and get a look into classrooms, labs, student resource centers and so much more. Come see what our campus has to offer!

Take the Next Step

There’s still time to take advantage of spring semester’s credit class schedule. Classes start Jan. 19! No matter where you are in your educational journey, our Admissions team is here to help. Contact them at 913-469-3803 or JCCCAdmissions@jccc.edu with questions. You can also check our Steps to Enroll to get started.