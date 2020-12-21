Shawnee Mission Schools’ leadership shuffled as top district administrator retires

Another top Shawnee Mission School District official says he is retiring, prompting shuffling in the district’s top administrative ranks less than a week after Superintendent Mike Fulton announced his own impending retirement.

It was announced at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting that Deputy Superintendent Rick Atha will retire, effective Dec. 31.

The board approved the promotion of Associate Superintendent of Leadership and Learning Michelle Hubbard to step into Atha’s role. Hubbard will formally take on the role of Deputy Superintendent on Jan. 1.

The move comes after Fulton announced last week his plan to retire next summer. The board has said it plans to begin the process to start looking for Fulton’s replacement in the coming weeks.

A new top deputy

Hubbard will become SMSD’s effective second-in-command at the start of the new year.

She spent nearly a quarter century in the nearby Turner School District in Kansas City, Kan., the final seven as superintendent, before coming to SMSD in 2015.

Hubbard has been the administrator this year most directly in charge of designing SMSD’s remote learning program amid the coronavirus pandemic. This summer, though, she had to apologize for comments about remote learning she made in a video posted to her daughter’s Snapchat account.

Atha wraps up a long career in education, spent on both sides of the state line. He’s worked a variety of positions in the Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit and Raytown districts. Most immediately before coming to SMSD in 2015, he served 10 years as superintendent of the public school district in Garden City, Kan.

Both Atha and Hubbard were hired by former SMSD Superintendent Jim Hinson.

Fulton briefly touched upon his own announced retirement at Monday’s board meeting during his regular comments.

“I’m not going anywhere for a while here, so I won’t commiserate on that, but it’s been an honor to serve the super kids of the Shawnee Mission School District,” he said, alluding to his planned retirement date of July 1, 2021.

Another front office move

Also Monday night, the board approved making interim Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Michael Schumacher permanent in that role, effective Jan. 1.

Schumacher was made interim in August after the district’s former head of HR, Doug Sumner, resigned abruptly. At the time, Schumacher was the district’s Director of Secondary Human Resources.

As interim this fall, Schumacher has been faced with the challenge of trying to maintain staffing levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortages of certified staff and substitutes forced the district to return secondary students to all-remote learning after Thanksgiving and also prompted one elementary school to go all-virtual in the waning days of December.

Schumacher has been a Shawnee Mission administrator for five years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he served as the principal at Piper High School in Kansas City, Kan., and was a district administrator in Blue Valley Schools, as well.

The district’s Communications Manager David Smith said the district conducted an “open process” to hire the HR head and Schumacher was “selected as a result of that process.”