One major Kansas health insurer says it will cover a COVID-19 vaccine, treatments

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas said last week it would be covering the cost of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines for its members.

“While we are at the height of this pandemic, no one should have to decide between seeking care for COVID-19 and paying bills or putting food on the table,” said Matt All, BCBSKS president.

Member co-pays for COVID-19 treatment will also continue to be waived through March 31, 2021, the company said in a press release. This will apply to fully insured members and those who receive insurance through Medicare Advantage.

COVID-19 vaccine costs for Kansans, and all Americans is being covered by the federal government, as the vaccine was developed with taxpayer dollars.

If providers choose to charge an administrative fee for giving the shot that cost will be covered by BCBSKS. Any member that receives a bill for the administration fee for the vaccine should submit a claim to BCBSKS.

While BCBSKS covers COVID-19 testing it does not include surveillance testing, which helps gauge the spread of the virus through random testing of asymptomatic individuals.

“It has been a long nine months of quarantines, stay-home orders, masks and remote learning,” All said. “This vaccine is an important step forward for the world and our local communities as we look toward a return to normalcy. We are pleased to know that cost will not be an issue, no matter if someone is covered by insurance or not.”