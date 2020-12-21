Former SMSD principal who faced allegations of bullying behavior to resign in summer 2021

Paul Colwell, the former principal of Horizons High School in Shawnee Mission Schools, will resign from the district, effective June 30, 2021.

The SMSD Board of Education approved Colwell’s resignation along with a list of other personnel moves as part of the board’s consent agenda Monday night. There was no discussion about the move at the meeting.

Colwell was originally set to become an assistant principal at Shawnee Mission West High School for this current academic year but instead was placed on “modified duty” this summer, a role in which he helps oversee the district’s virtual learning programs.

That followed a report published by The Kansas City Star this past June detailing numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior against Colwell during his time at Horizons, including allegations of sexual harassment, racist bullying and the mistreatment of a transgender student who became suicidal as a result.

The district’s Communications Director David Smith confirmed Colwell will continue on as an administrator supporting virtual programs through the end of June.

“To reiterate what is on the HR Addendum [attached to the board’s agenda], this is a resignation, not a dismissal,” Smith wrote in an email.

Walt Thompson, a former administrator in Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, was brought on this summer as an interim to replace Colwell at SM West. Thompson was approved Monday night to be appointed as interim associate principal at that school for the second semester of this year, as well.

Report sparked new investigation

Colwell was reportedly the subject of a district investigation last spring that ultimately cleared him of wrongdoing. But citing “new information” contained in the Star story, the the board of education in June approved $45,000 to hire an outside investigator to look into the allegations against Colwell.

The results of that latest investigation have not been publicly disclosed.

Some parents have called for Colwell to be fired outright. In July, a group of SM West parents protested outside the school, and an online petition also called for Colwell to be barred from working in any role at SM West.

Other personnel moves anticipated

At Monday’s meeting, the Board of Education is also approved a flurry of other personnel moves that will impact the district’s top administration.

Deputy Superintendent Rick Atha is set to retire, effective Dec. 31.

Current Associate Superintendent of Leadership and Learning Michelle Hubbard is set to be promoted to Atha’s position, effective Jan. 1.

Current interim Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Michael Schumacher is set to be made the permanent holder of that job, also effective Jan. 1.

Those front office moves come in the wake of Superintendent Mike Fulton’s announcement that he intends to retire in July. A full agenda for Monday’s board meeting can be found here.