Despite pandemic limits, 12 kids still get presents this year in PV’s annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to a number of annual events this year, but Prairie Village’s 10th annual “Shop with a Cop” wasn’t one of them.

Police officers in the city normally take 10 or so children shopping for gifts for themselves and their loved ones, but with COVID-19 still prompting limits on many activities, the department took a different tack.

There wasn’t the usual pizza and ice cream party, but 12 children still received presents this year.

“We’re without [the fun stuff] this year, but it still is about the giving part,” deputy chief Maj. Byron Roberson said. “We’re still able to do that and that’s what’s really important — that they have a good Christmas.”

This year, Prairie Village officers went Christmas shopping on behalf of the children and looked to wish lists the kids had provided for help. After gifts were wrapped, the department made arrangements for parents and children to pick the gifts up outside Prairie Village City Hall in a drive-thru event on Dec. 17.

Funds for the event, which were collected by the Prairie Village Municipal Foundation and other community partners, were matched by Target, where the “Shop with a Cop” event is traditionally held. Roberson said even though it’s a different feel without the actual shopping with kids and officers, he’s glad the department still found a way to pull it off.

“It’s an important event for the officers,” Roberson said. “We love doing this every year and we wanted to make sure we were still able to have the event for the kids, but still be safe, so we had to take every precaution.”