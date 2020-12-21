Briefly Noted: AdventHealth Shawnee Mission vaccinates 1,500 employees; Holiday schedule for COVID-19 testing in JoCo

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission vaccinates 1,500 employees

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission on Wednesday received 1,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, the hospital had 1,500 employees vaccinated.

The first vaccination went to Sara Cross, an emergency department physician who has been on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

“Even though the vaccine rollout has begun, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission continues to urge everyone to follow the recommended CDC guidelines and take all the proper precautions to protect themselves and others in our community as we work together to mitigate the virus,” a spokesperson representing the hospital noted.

Holiday schedule for COVID-19 testing in JoCo

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will not be conducting evening testing on Dec. 22 and will be closed to testing Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and also Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

Click here to schedule a free COVID-19 test with the county health department.

Roeland Park seeks canned good donations

The city of Roeland Park is asking for canned goods donations.

The city is collecting non-perishable items for Roeland Park families in need this holiday season. Those who are able to donate should drop items off at city hall, 4600 W. 51st Street.

We are collecting canned goods and non-perishables items for the local RP families in need this holiday! If you’re able to donate, please drop off non-perishable items at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/veBasWp6zC — Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) December 9, 2020

Loiret Boulevard in Lenexa to close south of 87th Street Parkway on Monday

WaterOne is closing Loiret Boulevard south of 87th Street Parkway on Monday morning, Dec. 21, weather permitting, for one day to replace a water line.

A marked detour route takes motorists from Loiret Boulevard to Maurer Road to 87th Street Parkway.

Lenexa city staff expect this section of road to close again for several days the following week to complete the project.