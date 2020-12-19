Your Community: Stay informed with Library newsletters

There’s a lot more happening at the Library than many realize. Not only are there valuable services offered at the physical locations, there is a massive eLibrary full of resources like audio books, music, videos, online classes—and that’s just scratching the surface. With all these options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with choices. That’s where the newsletters from Johnson County Library can help. Each month, the Library carefully selects content to highlight so you get the most timely and helpful information.

There are 3 newsletters, each with a different focus so it’s tailored to your interests.

The Open Book Newsletter

It’s now easier than ever to stay informed about all that’s happening at Johnson County Library. You’ll receive updates on Library buildings, upcoming events and programs, service highlights and how the Library is evolving to meet your needs. You can even browse through previous issues so you won’t miss a thing.

Career & Finance Newsletter

The Library continues to support the career- and finance-related needs of our community members through online programs and resources. The goal with this newsletter is to connect you with programs and resources that help you navigate your current stage in life. This newsletter brings up-to-date and valuable career and finance information to help you make progress on your goals.

Kids & Family Newsletter

After the success of the seasonal Summer Reading newsletter, the Library wanted to continue providing the latest kids & family news. The goal is to connect you with fun and engaging programs and resources for you and your children, from infants to teens. Receive highlighted events, resources, and valuable kids and family recommendations right to your inbox.

Don’t miss out on Library news, services and upcoming programs. Sign up for one or more of these newsletters today by visiting jocolibrary.org/enewsletters.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom