SMSD News: Attention SMSD voters – watch for your mail-in ballot

Shawnee Mission voters have an important decision coming in the next few weeks.

A bond proposal is being put forth with the goal that Shawnee Mission will continue to be ranked among the finest districts in the nation, employing exceptional educators who work in state-of-the-art facilities where learners achieve their personal best.

Click here to see a video with important information about the mail-only election.

The bond proposal supports a sequence of improvement projects which will have a positive and lasting impact on SMSD facilities. These were selected for their potential to support student learning, benefit every student, and facilitate the hiring of additional secondary teachers. The proposal includes updates across the district for students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

Dates to remember:

Here are important dates for Shawnee Mission voters to remember:

Dec. 28 is the last day to register to vote.

Jan. 5 is the last day for patrons to send in an application for a ballot for late voter registration.

Click here for information on voter registration in Johnson County.

Voters should watch their mailbox for ballots to arrive in early January.

Noon on January 26, 2021 All ballots must be received by the Johnson County Election office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, KS, 66061.

Steps to Vote:

Once voters receive their ballot there are several easy steps:

Read and fill out your ballot carefully Fold your ballot and place it in the provided postage-paid return envelope (no stamp is needed) Sign and seal your envelope Return your ballot as soon as possible

For more information on the bond proposal, visit https://www.smsd.org/bond-2021.