Shawnee Mission Face: Beth Koelker, advocate for neglected children and lifelong teacher

The past seven years as a CASA volunteer for Johnson and Wyandotte counties have been some of the most meaningful for Beth Koelker.

A lifelong teacher for 40 years, Koelker has a desire to help children and provide stability when they go through tough times brought on by abuse and neglect. Even though things look different this year with the global COVID-19 pandemic, she still finds ways to connect with the children to whom she’s assigned to serve.

It’s been four years since she helped one boy whose story she’ll never forget.

Koelker earned her child development and education degrees at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. She taught home economics at Shawnee Mission Northwest, and also taught at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Hocker Grove Middle. She was the founding director for Research Medical Center’s child development center (now privatized).

She enjoys gardening and swimming, and in her pre-pandemic spare time, she also enjoyed volunteering with the Shawnee Mission School District, mostly tutoring at Prairie Elementary.

She lives in Prairie Village with her husband Lloyd Koelker and their cocker spaniel, Lady. The Koelkers celebrate 49 years of marriage later this month, and they have two grown sons, Danny and Andy.

I did follow through with one CASA case. It was probably almost three years that I was on that case. The child entered the system, just under 2 years old, due to parental neglect, which is very typical. And I was assigned the case.

They’re usually placed in a foster home. So many CASA kids move from foster home to foster home. That wasn’t the case in his situation because he was in a family. But it was still a volatile situation, with the parent wanting to get the kid back and the court trying to work with the parent to get the kid back, supervised visitations, that kind of stuff.

I visited him every week, followed his court case, went to all his court hearings, worked with social services in trying to get the mother back on track to be able to get him back. That was the original goal. And helping her have visits with the child, going to visits that were supervised by his social workers.

Over the course of the time that I had this child, we had four different social workers ‘cause they come and go. It’s just another new face for a kid to get to know. I think their caseloads are too big, and the expectations are too much, and the pay is really too little, and that’s coming from a teacher who never was highly paid, but I was paid better than that. The situation is that they’re going to take another job when they can get a better one.

But really, for the child, I was the one that was always there. He’d only see the social workers once a month, unlike seeing me every week. If they didn’t last a year, he probably didn’t even know, really, who they were, because they come and go.

This one struck me: He was probably 4 at the time, and we were playing a game. I used to go and play games with him a lot, you know, I wanted him to enjoy the time with me. And so we were playing a game and his soon-to-be adopted mom but not, so his foster mom at that point, was also playing the game with us.

And something happened, going around the turns, and he was very concerned by whose turn it was. Somehow, his turn got skipped, so we said we would move the piece back and then it would be his turn, you know, that we didn’t mean to miss his turn, and we said we forgot.

And he says, well, that’s OK. You’re not the mom who gave up on me.

That is exactly what happened.

You just kind of crumple. You just go, oh my god, he knows more what’s going on here than we think he does. He’s following this far better. We kind of like to think we’re masking a lot of this and it’s out of his purview. But it’s not out of his purview.

People think that a child at 4 doesn’t remember stuff. Oh, they remember stuff. They can read who genuinely cares for them and who is, so to speak, putting on a show.

I have no stake in this other than what I think is best for the kids. Sometimes a case is over in six months. Sometimes these cases drag out for six years. Some of these kids have been in foster care for many years, but there’s still that one person who follows them. They can switch your foster home, they can switch your attorney, they can switch your social worker, but your CASA doesn’t change.

As for the boy, this was probably about four years ago. It took a long time, but it was very successful. He learned that there’s other people that are always going to be there for him.

He’s no longer my CASA, but I still see him. I do that on my own. I take him birthday presents and Christmas presents. I think he’s a very well adjusted child. Now he’s in the adoption home. He’s doing well in school.

You know how parents fight over this one wants custody, that one wants custody, that argument? They’re fighting over the kids but not thinking about the kids. They’re thinking about something else.

I just think the kids need to know there’s somebody out there that’s fighting for them.