Merriam’s E. Frontage Road next to I-35 in line for $2 million worth of improvements in 2021

The Merriam City Council this week approved nearly $2 million worth of work along E. Frontage Road, running parallel to Interstate 35 between 67th and 75th St.

Almost half of the project’s cost will be reimbursed with funds from Johnson County’s County Assisted Road System, or CARS.

Why it matters: The CARS program reserves funding for major thoroughfares throughout Johnson County and is reimbursing the city of Merriam for up to $852,000 worth of the work set do be done on E. Frontage Road.

In recent years, CARS funding has also supported the Roe 2020 project in Roeland Park, and will also be reimbursing the city of Westwood for up to $55,000 worth of State Line Road improvements in 2021.

What’s next: Merriam will begin work on the repaving of E. Frontage Road from 67th Street to 75th Street next year.

Other updates to the road include the replacement of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps, updated guard rails, storm drainage repairs and pavement markings.

E. Frontage Road is a busy stretch that accommodates traffic in and out of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, the Georgetown Apartments and a CarMax car dealership, among other businesses.