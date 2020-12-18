Looking at holiday lights is still safe and socially distanced — here are some popular JoCo displays

The coronavirus pandemic may have put a stop many holiday events and traditional activities this year, but driving around looking at Christmas lights and holiday-themed displays is about one of the safest, most socially-distanced things you can do right now.

Heading into the final weekend before Christmas, now may be the perfect time to grab a hot chocolate, load up the family into the car and see some lights.

Below are a few prominent displays in northeast Johnson County, all of which are free to view. If you know of others, add your comments below or email us your suggestion at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.

Deanna Rose Farmstead’s Lights on Farmstead Lane, 13800 Switzer Road: Open through Jan. 7 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Candy Cane Lane in Prairie Village: Since 1958, residents on this cul-de-sac on Outlook Lane off 79th St. have decked out their homes with an extensive holiday display. Unfortunately, this year, organizers have reported incidents of vandalism and have decided to shut down each night a half-hour earlier than in years past. Candy Cane Lane is lit up every night from 5 to 10:30 p.m., through Jan. 1.

Sar-Ko Aglow at 14907 W. 87th Street Parkway: Take a nighttime stroll around Rose’s Pond at Sar-K0-Par Trails Park. Lights will be on display through Jan. 10.

Paulie’s Penguin Playground at 16617 Indian Creek Parkway: Outside the Olathe home of Paul Craig, (who describes his display as a “joke on my wife that ended up being a joke on me”), this wonder-filled walk-through display features more than 200 inflatable figures. Craig says they’ve tried to widen the paths this year to accommodate for COVID-19, and they regularly sanitize the inflatable figures. Open until Dec. 23. Patrons are asked to donate to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Christmas Place at Terrace Place Subdivision, near 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park: This cul-de-sac of 23 brightly lit homes boasts of being the “number one Christmas neighborhood in Johnson County for 16 straight years.” It’s open through Jan. 1.

Altasciences at 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park: The medical research firm has become known for their annual holiday light display featuring 200,000 LED lights and synchronized to music (by tuning your car radio to 95.5 FM.) The show lights up each night through Jan. 1.

KC Family Dental, 4034 Shawnee Mission Parkway, installed three nine-foot tall singing Christmas trees for the public’s enjoyment. The trees can be seen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, singing 17 different holiday songs. “With everything going on in 2020, it seemed like the perfect year to do something fun and share the singing trees with Kansas City,” said Sarah Brent, a dentist at the office. “People can enjoy them from their cars or standing outside with their family.”

Here’s a closer look at a few of these holiday displays: