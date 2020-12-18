Lenexa approves duplex project near St. James Academy in area becoming hotspot for development

After some deliberation, the Lenexa City Council on Tuesday voted 7-1 to approve a new residential duplex project near K-7 and K-10 highways.

Councilmembers in support of the project said the project is an appropriate use of the site, and that duplexes serve as a transitional buffer between single-family homes and commercial sites. The development required a three-quarters majority approval by the city council because at least 20% of neighboring property owners signed a valid protest petition against it.

Located at the southeast corner of Prairie Star Parkway and McCormack Drive near St. James Academy, Wheatley Point will comprise 22 residential units in 11 buildings on roughly 6.5 acres. The development is part of the 309-acre Prairie Star Village Mixed-Use project.

The city council’s 7-1 votes on Tuesday approved a preliminary plan for the project and rezoning of the site from planned neighborhood office to intermediate-level planned residential. Councilmember Bill Nicks cast the single dissenting vote, citing concerns that the project’s residential density was too high for the size of the project area.

“I don’t think we should be in a hurry to fill something and be tempted to overbuild in that small of an area,” Nicks said.

Why it matters: The council’s deliberation followed two recent and related decisions on residential projects in the area. Mize Hill gained the city’s approval, while Arbor Lake was rejected over the city’s objection to a lack of space earmarked for commercial use. Below is another design rendering for the project.

Project details:

Residential units will be 2,300-2,400 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, reverse two-story layouts

Units will be sold/owned individually

Costs will range from $350,000 to $400,000 per unit

Bigger picture: Wheatley Point lacks compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan because the site was earmarked for office/employment uses. However, city staff noted the project is near other areas that could be used for office/employment uses, and there are more than 100 acres of vacant space left in the city that could also be developed for those uses as well.

Jeff Skidmore with Schlagel & Associates, who spoke on behalf of the project owner, Michael Menghini, said they are dedicated to landscaping, green space and other privacy buffers with the surrounding residential areas.

One neighboring resident, Paul Cook, spoke against the project, citing concerns with negative impacts on their property values, an increase in local traffic, and concerns that this project would lack adequate maintenance provisions.

City leaders and staff said Prairie Star Parkway was built for commercial traffic, and residential traffic will generate less congestion.