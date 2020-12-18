Free COVID-19 testing available in Roeland Park 7 days a week, starting Saturday, Dec. 19

Beginning Saturday, December 19 an additional COVID-19 testing site will be available seven days a week in northeast Johnson County.

Drive-thru testing at Roeland Park Community Center

Residents wanting to get tested can visit the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at www.tourhealth.com.

Individuals do not need to be symptomatic or have a referral, insurance or proof of residency to get tested. The COVID-19 tests will be painless and conducted through shallow nasal swabs.

The expanded TourHealth COVID-19 testing is being offered by the State of Kansas and the Olathe-based digital solutions firm NIC Inc.

“Results are delivered in 3-4 days, so this weekend is perfect timing for the holidays,” said Kara Cowie, director of corporate communications for the Olathe-based digital solutions firm NIC Inc.

Testing site also available in Olathe

A new free testing clinic is also being opened in south Johnson County at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe, located at 11031 South Valley Road. This testing site is also open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at www.tourhealth.com.