Briefly Noted: Lenexa to revisit Watercrest South, Copper Creek project Jan. 19; Roeland Park installs 2 totem pole sculptures at Cooper Creek Park

Lenexa to revisit Watercrest South and Copper Creek Apartments project in January

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to revisit consideration of development plans for Watercrest South and Copper Creek Apartments, a sprawling residential project that has drawn some controversy from neighboring homeowners, at a later date in January.

Located on 187 acres of farmland at the southwest corner of Monticello Road and 90th Street, the proposed Watercrest South and Copper Creek project consists of a mix of high-rise multi-family apartment and townhomes, single-family homes, and conceptual plans for a multi-family apartment, senior housing and commercial development.

The Copper Creek Apartments — the most contentious piece of the sprawling development due to its high level of density — would be located on the northern end of the site, across Woodsonia from the single-family homes already built or under construction in Watercrest Landing.

The city council was slated to discuss the project and related rezoning requests on Tuesday, but the project owners and developers — Q.C. Development, P and L Development LLC and Watercrest South LLC — requested they continue it to Jan. 19, 2021.