PV’s Candy Cane Lane turning off nightly holiday display earlier following reports of vandalism

Organizers of Prairie Village’s Candy Cane Lane are shutting down their nightly holiday display a little earlier each night this year, following reports of vandalism and other “disruptive” behavior from visitors.

Since 1958, residents of the cul-de-sac on Outlook Lane off 79th Street have turned their street into a brightly lit winter wonderland around Christmastime. The display includes holiday lights and decorations, robotic displays and cutouts of holiday characters, like the Grinch and the Abominable Snow Monster.

Normally, the display comes on at 5 p.m. each night and stays lit until 11 p.m. But the displays and lights will now be turned off at 10:30 p.m., after some issues.

On Nextdoor, one of Candy Cane Lane’s organizers said visitors had been “loitering, blocking traffic and vandalizing our displays.”

Prairie Village deputy chief Maj. Byron Roberson said a patrol supervisor talked with an individual in charge of Candy Cane Lane last Saturday, who was seeking advice on how to curb vandalism at the popular destination.

The officer agreed with the individual’s suggestion that shutting down the holiday display at 10:30 each night could help alleviate the problem.

“This was a voluntary solution by the Candy Cane Lane residents,” Roberson said.

Candy Cane Lane has been the target of theft before, with a Cindy-Lou Who cutout being stolen in 2011.