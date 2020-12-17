Mission Bowl redevelopment plan gets final clearance, groundbreaking set for 2021

Nearly six years after an April 2015 fire destroyed the once-iconic bowling alley, redevelopment is finally headed to the old Mission Bowl site at 5399 Martway Street.

The Mission City Council Wednesday approved a redevelopment plan that intends to erect a five-story, 161-unit apartment complex complete with a pool deck, dog park and fitness park.

Several governing body members expressed their support for the plan, including Councilmember Sollie Flora, who said the affordable housing and sustainability elements are setting a baseline for future city developments.

Councilmember Hillary Parker Thomas said she doesn’t think any Mission governing body member takes tax increment financing votes lightly, and Councilmember Nick Schlossmacher agreed.

“I know the Mission Bowl site has been there for a long time, it’s got a lot of sentimental value for a lot of people,” Schlossmacher said. “But again, if we really want to move things forward with the city, if we want to build back better, I think this is a great step in that direction.”

Details of the plan

Following two public hearings — in which no one from the public commented — a slew of items related to the plan were approved, including an ordinance, a resolution and a replat of Mission Mart lots 2, 3 and 4.

Below are the details for the ordinance that accomplished the following, as outlined in city documents:

The removal of two parcels from the Rock Creek Redevelopment District No. 3, or the cell tower and Johnson County Wastewater lift station areas (this item was also the first public hearing).

The division of the remaining Rock Creek Redevelopment District No. 3 into Nos. 3A and 3B (the second public hearing item).

Adopted the Mission Bowl redevelopment project plan (for Redevelopment District No. 3A).

Approved the execution of the redevelopment agreement between Mission and the developer, Sunflower Development Group.

Additionally, the approved resolution establishes “the intent and authority of the city to issue industrial revenue bonds… to finance the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping multiple facilities for” the benefit of the project in an amount not to exceed $30 million, according to city documents.

The city is not required in any way to repay the bonds.

The replat of Mission Mart lots 2, 3 and 4 was approved so the developer could purchase one full lot and a portion of a lot from Ridgeview North Associates LLC, the current owner. The city council unanimously approved all items related to the Mission Bowl redevelopment plan, which is projected to be completed by August 2023.