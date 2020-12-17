Briefly Noted: Shawnee’s new Wilder Bluff Park taking shape; Federal judge rejects censorship claims against Johnson County Jail

Shawnee’s new Wilder Bluff Park taking shape

The city of Shawnee’s newest park is taking shape near 55th and Belmont Drive. The park is slated to open in spring 2021. The city posted a new time lapse video of the park’s progress.

Here’s what crews are working on this week:

Building the limestone walls around the splash pad and treetop playground areas

Framing for the park shelter

Building the outdoor fireplace

Curb work on the entry drive (as weather permits)

Forming and pouring trails

Splash pad work is ongoing

The city asked residents to stay away from the park while it’s under construction.

Federal judge rejects censorship claims against Johnson County Jail

A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against Johnson County Jail that claimed withholding of mailings to inmates was a violation of their First Amendment rights.

In her 16-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter denied the Human Rights Defense Center’s request for a preliminary injunction, ruling the jail was within its rights to withhold the materials. The organization had alleged in a lawsuit filed in September that the staff at the New Century Adult Detention Center refused to deliver dozens of the organization’s mailings to inmates, in violation of their rights.

But Teeter said that the organization was allowed to send its publications to inmates, except those with stickers or labels. The jail’s policy prohibits “plastic/wrappings, labels or stickers” on letters or postcards to ensure that contraband isn’t smuggled into the jail. [Judge rejects censorship claims against Johnson County Jail — KCUR]

Merriam Holly Days underway with local merchants offering holiday deals

Merriam Holly Days is well underway with local merchants offering holiday deals on Merriam swag.

So far, offers include a 20% discount at Drury Inn and Suites and free community center swag, guest passes and a fitness evaluation when you become a Merriam Community Center member by Jan. 31. Other offers can be found on the Merriam Visitors Bureau Facebook page, which is regularly updated with offers from city stores, restaurants and more.