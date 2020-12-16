‘Glimmer of hope’ — ICU nurse among first KU Health workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

The first round of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to healthcare facilities in the Kansas City metro and administered to several healthcare workers.

The University of Kansas Health System said it vaccinated five frontline workers Tuesday after receiving the vaccine late morning. Among those vaccinated were two respiratory therapists, a cystic fibrosis nurse, a physician who works in the emergency room and ICU nurse manager Casey Pickering.

“It’s surreal,” Pickering said. “This is like the glimmer of hope that we’ve waited months to feel.”

Pickering said she had no hesitation to get the vaccine, noting she thought it was important to show her trust in science and healthcare leaders.

As far as what the vaccine means to her team, Pickering said: “We may start to feel a reprieve eventually if we just hang in a few months. Keep fighting the good fight.”

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment director Sanmi Areola said 24,000 doses have been shipped to five locations across the state and reiterated that the first doses will go to healthcare workers and nursing home residents. The state expects to receive a total of 150,000 doses by the end of 2020, he said.

Because of limited quantities available, it will likely be late spring to early summer before the general public can receive it, he said. And this means residents need to continue to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.

“Right now masking is as important as it was two months ago, as important as it was three months ago,” Areola said in a JoCo on the Go podcast update. “Maybe even more important.”