Weekly COVID-19 Update: Even as vaccines start, JoCo records deadliest week of pandemic yet

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

There were 36 COVID-19 deaths in Johnson County the week of December 6 — the highest such number reported since the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment began collecting data in March.

The next highest weekly amount of deaths took place the week of Nov. 15, with 30 total fatalities.

“Currently, Johnson County is experiencing uncontrolled community transmission of COVID-19 which unfortunately will result in a greater number of deaths,” JCDHE director Sanmi Areola told the Post. “Deaths are occurring at an increasing rate. As we have consistently mentioned, although there is typically a lag in the increases in deaths and hospitalizations, high level of transmission will eventually lead to these.”

Click here to schedule a free COVID-19 test with the county health department.

Deaths per week almost tripled

In fact, the deaths per week metric has been trending upward since Oct. 24. Between then and Dec. 6 the county averaged 21.75 deaths per week. The eight weeks prior averaged 7.5 deaths per week.

The upward trend in deaths is not unique to Johnson County, and COVID-19 related deaths have spiked across Kansas.

“There’s just so many more people getting COVID right now that inevitably that’s going to lead to more death,” said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System.

New cases per 100,000 residents and new cases by week were also up considerably over the previous week in Johnson County. But health care leaders have warned that last week’s numbers were artificially low, with the decline in new positives attributed to decreased testing during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Percent positivity last week stood at at 14.1%, down from last week but still high enough to keep the school gating criteria well in the “Red” Zone. Middle and high school students in public schools in the Shawnee Mission area have returned to virtual-only learning, but most elementary school students are continuing to learn in person at least some of the time.

Here’s a look at the overall trends:

And here’s a look at the number of total COVID-19 related deaths per week:

While much of the COVID-19 data remains grim in Johnson County, the first round of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to healthcare facilities in the Kansas City metro and have begun being administered to front-line health care workers.

University of Kansas Health System ICU nurse manager Casey Pickering — one of the first workers at KU Health to get vaccinated Tuesday — called the vaccine a “glimmer of hope.”

Recent COVID-19 coverage

JCDHE announcements