Police search for suspect after KCK police officer is shot in Overland Park

A Kansas City, Kan., police officer is recovering after being shot in the arm around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Overland Park, following a vehicle chase along County Line Rd.

Nancy Chartrand, a public information officer for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, says the officer was in pursuit of a vehicle that had been involved in at least one hit-and-run incident in Wyandotte County.

The chase occurred along westbound 47th Street (or County Line Rd.). The suspect then turned southbound onto Conser Street, entering Overland Park.

“Our officer stopped and ceased pursuing him,” Chartrand said. “At the same time, that suspect’s vehicle stopped in front of the officer, the suspect got out, and they exchanged gunfire.”

The suspect then returned to his vehicle and sped away.

A KCK Fire Department ambulance transported the officer, who was shot in his left forearm, to the University of Kansas Hospital.

Chartrand says the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle abandoned in a parking lot at South 43rd Street and Strong Avenue in the Argentine neighborhood in KCK. Officers surrounded the area and searched with a K-9 unit, along with assistance from the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department’s helicopter and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

As of Tuesday evening, Chartrand said the suspect had not been located. No suspect information has been released.

“Our officer is obviously going to recover, which is the best news possible,” Chartrand said. “I think that today’s incident just shows that officers, while they have a very important job, it’s a very dangerous job.”

Police have not released the name or age of the injured officer. Chartrand says he has been with KCK Police for nearly five years, after transferring from another department.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been tasked with investigating the shooting.