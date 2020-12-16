Lane closures planned this week as KDOT completes I-35 widening project at 75th Street

Motorists traveling near Interstate 35 and 75th Street will be met with construction, road closures and traffic delays in the near future.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is kicking off work this weekend on permanent lane configurations that will widen I-35 from three to four lanes at 75th Street. The project is slated to be complete in late December.

Meanwhile, more lane closures are planned from south of 67th Street to south of 75th Street. The stretch of I-35 consistently experienced a bottleneck effect of traffic congestion at the merging of U.S. 69.

Here are the traffic pattern updates, with those marked new listed first:

NEW: Left lane of southbound I-35 at 75th Street CLOSED for concrete barrier work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 18.

for concrete barrier work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 18. NEW: Left 3 lanes of southbound I-35 at 75th Street CLOSED for pavement parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Traffic pattern change here — shifting southbound I-35 traffic to permanent configuration.

for pavement parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Traffic pattern change here — shifting southbound I-35 traffic to permanent configuration. NEW: Left 2 lanes of northbound I-35 at 75th Street CLOSED for pavement marking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. Traffic pattern change here — shifting northbound I-35 traffic to permanent configuration.

The northbound on ramp from 75th Street to I-35 is CLOSED until late December for pavement reconstruction.

Northbound East Frontage Road is OPEN, but the southbound section between 75th Street and 74th Street will remain closed until late December.

The southbound I-35 off ramp to 75th Street is OPEN. The southbound on ramp from 75th Street has reopened.

The southbound East Frontage Road detour route is to use 67th Street, east to Antioch Road, south to 75th Street.