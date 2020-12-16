Briefly Noted: Faith Always Wins launches 30 Days of Kindness this month; Wednesday last day to donate to Rose Brooks holiday store

Faith Always Wins launches 30 Days of Kindness this month

The Faith Always Wins Foundation launched its 30 Days of Kindness initiative last week to encourage the community to do acts of kindness for others.

In addition to donating items for the organization’s Kindness Baskets, SevenDays made its own “ripple of kindness” with two projects, including one to help a local Islamic center that was vandalized and another for a Northland family targeted with hateful messages.

“Our team decided that we want to do more to show kindness in action,” said Jill Andersen, SevenDays director. “We want to be an example of how community members come together to spread positivity, specifically on those who have been faced with the opposite. Our kindness baskets will be hand delivered, funded by community donations, and created with care for the recipients.”

Wednesday is last day to donate to Rose Brooks pop-up Holiday Store

Today, Dec. 16, is the last day for people to donate to the pop-up Holiday Store for Rose Brooks, a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence. This year, Rose Brooks has its Holiday Store at Ward Parkway Center, 8600 Ward Parkway.

The Holiday Store collects new, unwrapped gifts which are given directly to the families receiving services. The store helps create a special holiday season, even during crisis, and empowers families to celebrate their lives together with a bright, safe future, according to the nonprofit.

Hours for the collection center are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wish list items can be found here.

KC Star report: Late Henry Bloch’s $3.25 million Mission Hills home could be demolished

The late Henry Bloch’s $3.25 million Mission Hills home at 6400 Wenonga Terrace may be torn down and rebuilt, the Kansas City Star reports.

Homeowners Adam and Jill Gray, who purchased the home in October 2019, submitted a request to the Mission Hills Architectural Review Board to tear down the nearly 7,500 square foot home to rebuild a new house and pool. Plans propose building a 6,000 square foot, one-and-a-half story home with the following features, as outlined by city documents:

4,146 square feet of first-floor living space

A three-car garage accounting for 1,200 square feet

A covered porch and patio with an outdoor dining pavilion and a cover spa

A swimming pool

An auto-court driveway

Prairie Village coloring pages can be redeemed at Corinth Square Shops

The Prairie Village Foundation has partnered up with Corinth Square Shops to create holiday coloring pages redeemable at merchant partners for special prizes through Dec. 31.

Kids can use them one time per store, and can only be redeemed at one sore per page. Pages can be downloaded here, colored and taken to the following shops for prizes: