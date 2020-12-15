Ward Parkway Center near Leawood adds three tenants, including Hawaiian Bros grill and clinic offering COVID-19 care

Three new tenants are setting up shop at the Ward Parkway Center, located at 86th Street between Ward Parkway and State Line Road in Kansas City, Mo., near Leawood.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is expected to open a location on the north side of the center’s outdoor restaurant space this coming spring. The grill has seven total restaurants across the Midwest, including one in Overland Park at 12120 College Boulevard, and is also set to add a location in Shawnee, too.

The restaurant offers what it calls a traditional Hawaiian Plate Lunch, which includes choice of sweet and savory chicken, pork or vegetables alongside a scoop of white rice and macaroni salad.

COVID-19 clinic

Carbon Health, a San Francisco-based company, is also joining the shopping center, the Martin City Telegraph first reported.

Carbon Health clinics offer primary care, telemedicine and a number of COVID-19-related services, including testing and comprehensive COVID-19 care.

According to Carbon Health, it is “focused entirely on ensuring every patient has everything they need to understand their condition, manage infection, and start the road to recovery after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.” The company also recently raised $100 million to expand pop-up clinics and offer widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution, TechCrunch reported.

High-end men’s clothing shop

Todd’s Clothiers & Tailor Shop recently relocated from 103rd and 69 Highway in Overland Park to the Ward Parkway shopping center. The store offers custom tailoring and men’s fashion.

The store is located near the west entrance of the Ward Parkway shops by the Starbucks.